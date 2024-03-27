“Absolute beast of a fighter” - Fans can’t get enough of Jonathan Haggerty’s incredible world title defense over Felipe Lobo

ONE Championship fans can't get enough of Jonathan Haggerty's insane world title defense against 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, 'The General' — who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown — put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line in an early Fight of the Year contender. Facing some early adversity in the opening round against Lobo, Haggerty stormed back and scored an amazing come-from-behind victory with an absolute whirlwind of violence in the opening minute of round three.

"Beautiful violence," Haggerty wrote on Instagram while admiring some of his handy work.

ONE fans couldn't help but continue to marvel at Jonathan Haggerty's epic knockout of Felip Lobo, writing in the comments:

"Absolute beast of a fighter"

"I'm a motorcycle racer. Totally different sport. Never find the magic in fighting until I found this guy. Magical. Super sportsmanship and love for sports. Thanks Mr. Haggerty."

"The f*cking [GOAT]"

"What does these comebacks tell us. Good preparation, very strong mindset, clear strategy, hight fight IQ and well analyzed past experience and the success guaranteed. King from UK."

"Both on beast mode. Wow."

"The best fight of the year. And still!!!"

Jonathan Haggerty plans to start focusing on himself and less on his potential challengers

Going into his ONE Fight Night 19 clash with Felipe Lobo, there was no love lost between the two warriors as they had spent months taunting one another at events and in interviews. Immediately following his victory over the 'Demolition Man', Haggerty recognized that he needed to focus on improving his skills and spend less time listening to the slew of contenders for a shot at his world titles.

“I need to stop focusing on everyone else calling me out," Haggerty told Sportskeeda MMA. "I need to focus on myself, getting better, [that’s] the main thing, you know, elevating.”

What's next for Jonathan Haggerty remains to be seen, but with two world titles to defend, there's no shortage of options for the two-sport superstar.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most exciting nights in ONE Championship history, you can watch the ONE Fight Night 19 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.