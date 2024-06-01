"Absolute best one" - Fans ready to see Anissa Meksen claim ONE world title success against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 23

Fans voiced their confidence in Anissa Meksen emerging victorious from the ONE Fight Night 23 main event.

On July 5, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 23. In the main event, history will be made, as the promotion will crown the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion.

The contenders for the new crown are Meksen, a 7x kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, and Jackie Buntan, a former contender for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai throne. Both fighters have proven to be world-class strikers and look to extend their legacy by winning at ONE Fight Night 23.

Trending

ONE recently promoted the upcoming world title matchup by posting a video on Instagram of Meksen training. Fans took to the comment section and praised 'C18' ahead of her opportunity to claim ONE gold:

"The absolute best one !"

"The champ IS HERE to make history first"

"C18 winning by 1st rd Kamehameha"

Instagram comments

Watch the training video of Anissa Meksen below:

Anissa Meksen and Jackie Buntan look to solidify their legacy in ONE Championship by claiming a world title

Anissa Meksen and Jackie Buntan have established a strong presence under the ONE Championship banner. Meksen has contributed to several action-packed fights in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Buntan has solidified herself as arguably the second-best women's strawweight Muay Thai fighter in the promotion.

Despite their success, the ONE Fight Night 23 headliners have yet to secure a world title in ONE Championship. Both fighters know the opportunity they have to cement their legacy in the promotion on July 5 in Bangkok, Thailand, which should lead to an action-packed battle.

ONE Fight Night 23 can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.