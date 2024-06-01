The resume of kickboxing icon Anissa Meksen is already stacked, as she has captured almost every major world title in various organizations around the world. The only one missing from her collection of gold is a ONE Championship world title.

This hunt continues on July 5 as the headliner of ONE Fight Night 23, where she is booked to face Filipina-American star Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their showdown, 'C18' shared a preview of her preparation in camp, and ONE Championship published this short clip on Instagram. They wrote the post's caption with:

"FIERCE ✨🥊Will the French-Algerian legend become the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo? 🥊 @anissameksen"

In the video, the French-Algerian superstar was seen practicing her kick-and-punch combination that targets his opponent's legs, body, and head. She intends to perfect this technique and eventually use it against Buntan on fight night.

Anissa Meksen shows love for a young fan during a surprise meeting in the gym

With her stacked accomplishments as a professional athlete, Meksen has inspired the next generation and forged a path for them to reach for their dreams of becoming a multi-time world champion just like her.

In another video posted by ONE Championship, the Korean Tiger Studios athlete surprised one of her fans in the gym by meeting her in person. Upon seeing Meksen, the young fan was immediately brought to tears, as her idol was right in front of her. It ended in a warm hug between the two, and it surely became a core memory for the fan.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on July 5.