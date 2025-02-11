"Absolute destruction" - Fans feel the power Jonathan Haggerty unleashed in career-defining win over Thai icon Nong-O

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has put in long hours in the gym to become the superstar fans view him as today. In April 2023, his efforts bore fruit after producing an unbelievable finish of the great Nong-O Hama.

Challenging the Thai legend for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship he has held since its inauguration in February 2019, 'The General' unceremoniously deposed Nong-O in just two minutes and 40 seconds.

Take a look at Jonathan Haggerty's knockout of Nong-O below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Though it has been nearly two years since Haggerty achieved the feat, fans remain in awe of how he ended Nong-O's spectacular reign.

They wrote in the comments section:

"Those punches are absolute destruction! 🔥🔥 @jhaggerty_"

"Bingo! Lights out 🙏👏🔥🔥"

"😆 That was dreadful."

"The loudest I've ever screamed ever for any fight... what a night."

"Haggerty is a real deal 😧"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

After ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 took the bantamweight Muay Thai crown from him last September at ONE 168: Denver, Haggerty is hell-bent on keeping the bantamweight kickboxing gold around his waist.

That will be easier said than done, though, as Chinese kickboxing superstar Wei Rui will look to dethrone him at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Fans can purchase tickets for ONE 171 via Q-Tickets.

Jonathan Haggerty responds to critics following Superlek defeat

Jonathan Haggerty addressed what critics said about how Superlek was a stylistic nightmare for him during a recent sit-down interview on the Winners Talking podcast.

The 27-year-old stated:

"I mean would they say that if I knocked him out? Like that wouldn't have been noticed. But you know, everyone notices everything."

Watch the full interview below:

