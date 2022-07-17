Revisit Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Han Zi Hao in an epic battle for the inaugural bantamweight Muay Thai world title

ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his world title on the biggest stage yet when he steps back into the circle on August 26. On that night, the promotion will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video, airing on U.S. prime-time.

There, he will meet the No.5-ranked contender Liam 'Hitman' Harrison, who earned his world title opportunity and a rare $100,000 performance bonus for his jaw-dropping comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April.

Before looking ahead to his next world title defense, ONE Championship is taking a look back at a classic Nong-O bout from 2019. Facing Chinese striker Han Zi Hao for the inaugural bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, Nong-O delivered a methodical performance that earned him a unanimous decision. The fight gave us a glimpse of the dominance he would bring to the circle, a supremacy that continues to this very day.

“Before Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against British superstar Liam Harrison at ONE 161, relive his incredible scrap with Chinese slugger Han Zi Hao!”

Watch Nong-O vs. Han below:

Since then, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has successfully defended his Muay Thai title five times against Hiroaki Suzuki, Brice Delval, Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and most recently, Felipe Lobo. On August 26, Nong-O will attempt to add Liam Harrison’s name to that list when the two square off in the ONE 161 co-main event.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao admits he is a big fan of Liam Harrison

While speaking to ONE about his opponent for ONE 161, Nong-O admitted that he is a fan of Liam Harrison and expects a grueling war with the British striker when the two clash in August:

"It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I've been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch. Also, he is a good guy in the circle. He doesn't take advantage of his opponents."

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao detailed the first time that he met Harrison. The bantamweight Muay Thai king was complimentary of ‘Hitman’ and emphasized the mutual respect that they have for one another:

"I first met him at the [ONE Elite Retreat] in Phuket. He walked up to greet me. I still didn't know him at that time, so I introduced myself. I said, 'My name is Nong-O.' And he said, 'Oh, I know you well!' I was quite surprised that he recognized me. Since then, we have started to talk whenever we meet at ONE [events]. I respect him so much."

