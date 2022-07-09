Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has shins made of cold steel

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has a storied career in combat sports. With over 260 wins, the Muay Thai legend shows no signs of slowing down at 35 years old.

ONE Championship recently took a look at Nong-O’s incredible, steel-like shins in a video clip on their official Instagram.

“Shins of STEEL”

Fans on Instagram cringed at the sight of the painful-looking defensive maneuver. One commenter was thankful that neither fighter suffered any broken limbs in the process.

“I’m just glad no legs were broken in the making of that”

Unbeaten in the circle, Nong-O will look to keep the streak going when he faces dangerous British striker Liam Harrison at ONE 161 on August 26th when the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video. The stacked lineup also features a flyweight world championship rematch between challenger Demetrious Johnson and reigning champion Adriano Moraes.

Harrison earned his world title opportunity following one of the most entertaining rounds in ONE Championship history against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April. After being knocked down twice in the opening minutes, ‘Hitman’ came back like a man possessed, throwing hands and catching Muangthai with a vicious left against the fence.

Unable to answer Harrison’s flurry of strikes, Muangthai would hit the canvas two more times, resulting in a TKO stoppage. For his epic comeback, ‘Hitman’ would earn a $100,000 bonus and secure a world title opportunity.

Liam Harrison to face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE 161

Liam Harrison is more than ready for his world title opportunity against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao when ONE Championship makes its debut in U.S. prime time at ONE 161. While speaking to ONE, the title challenger discussed his excitement to not only face a legend like Nong-O, but to do it for a world championship in the evening’s co-main event.

“Everyone has always asked me, ‘Who do you wish you could have fought?’ ... I always said Nong-O, but I thought I might not ever get the chance. Now I have. And especially now for his belt as well. So, it came at a perfect time. He’s been on an eight-fight win streak in ONE. He’s defending his title, and no one’s been able to touch him. But all good things come to an end, so let’s just see what happens.”

While confident in his own abilities, especially following his high-octane win at ONE 156, Harrison knows the dangers of fighting an icon like Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. The Englishman has no intention of drastically changing the way he fights.

“I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot. He’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all-time]. So what else am I going to do? I’m not going to change my style now just because I’m coming across one of the best fighters of all-time. I’m going to fight ‘Liam Harrison-style’, because that’s what got me to where I am today.”

Check out Harrison and PK.Saenchai's full-fight below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far