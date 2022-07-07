Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao drilling KO power in his piston-like uppercut

Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is known for his stunning knockout power. He is a technical fighter who drills and practices his striking techniques to perfection.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip on Instagram of the Muay Thai legend drilling his uppercut in the gym and then a video of him landing it in the circle. The caption read:

"Practice makes perfect. ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao INCOMING."

One of the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighters in the world, Nong-O has defended his world title in ONE with three knockouts in a row. The most recent saw him land the thunderous uppercut seen in this video against Brazil's Felipe Lobo.

This bout was at ONE X earlier this year, at which he defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt with a savage uppercut. Nong-O did not need a second 10 count to end the fight.

He is a well-experienced fighter with over 250 victories to his name, so he knows when he has landed the perfect punch. He said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"At that time, after throw uppercut… from my experience, I know that he definitely couldn't get up and fight anymore. I was very confident and that was not lucky punch, I have been practicing for a long time."

Later this year, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will look to add his sixth world title defense against British striker 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison for the bantamweight Muay Thai title

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has held world titles in ONE Championship, Rajadamnern Stadium, Lumpinee Stadium, and many others. He has fought the very best in Muay Thai across his storied career. But coming later this year might be his biggest test yet.

British-born Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison earned a world title shot in ONE after consecutive victories and a war in his last bout. Harrison is a seasoned veteran who began his striking career over 20 years ago.

Going into this world title defense, Nong-O has the utmost respect for his opponent and expects a challenging match. In an interview with ONE, he said:

“I think Liam’s skill set is very good. He is a strategist. He is veteran fighter. Compared to me, our skills and experience are equivalent. [The result will] depend on our physical condition on the fight day and how well you prepare yourself, as well as our game plan in the circle... I often study his techniques and trainings on YouTube, and I found he is a good striker.”

With the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai World championship on the line, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison is expected to be booked for later in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far