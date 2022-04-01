"Definitely couldn't get up" - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on the effectiveness of his ONE X uppercut

Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has had a lifetime of training in his discipline. He is 35 years old and has over 260 victories. Furthermore, he has many Lumpinee Stadium and ONE Championship titles to his name.

With all this experience in fighting, Nong-O instinctively knows when he lands a knockout strike. At ONE X, he defended his Muay Thai title with a clean uppercut knockout. His opponent, Brazil's Felipe Lobo, was unable to get up, with a 10-count not required.

He told Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview that he knew that was it for his opponent:

"At that time, after throw uppercut… from my experience, I know that he definitely couldn't get up and fight anymore. I was very confident and that was not lucky punch, I have been practicing for a long time."

The third-round knockout was the Thai-born fighter's eighth consecutive win and fifth title defense in ONE Championship.

Nong-O is looking to improve

Even with 263 victories, the Thai champion is always looking to improve and do better. With his gold belt and stunning knockout win in Singapore, the champion went home and wrote on Facebook (translated to English):

"I have been [fighting] for 26 years and more than 400 fights. This is the first time that I won, but I am not happy with my own victory. I apologize to all my [fight] fans. Everyone who followed and cheered me. Sorry to many of you who were hoping to see me win more. Sorry to the audience in Singapore Stadium last night if my fighting style looks boring. I apologize again. Next time I'll improve my savage skill better... Thank you to the boxing teacher team Staff Evolve MMA. Everyone who supports us. Thank you brothers Kwankhao Chor Ratchapasadu-Eaan, Kenneth Tay... I'm glad that we are on the same team. Thank you for all the support from family, students, and boxing fans around the world. Thank you."

Nong-O has many opportunities ahead of him, including facing a top Muay Thai contender. He is ranked third in the world in his weight class for kickboxing and could push for more fights there. He has also expressed interest in fighting in a mixed-rules contest similar to what Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson did at ONE X.

He told Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda:

"I'm interested if I get a chance to fight with him [John Lineker]. I want to try it too. Of course it’s going to be challenge but it will be fun and also I’ll be able to get more experience for my career."

What does the future hold for Muay Thai knockout king Nong-O? Only time will tell.

