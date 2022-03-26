Did Demetrious Johnson win his mixed rules fight against Rodtang at ONE: X?

The most anticipated bout of the year so far has been Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s special rules super-fight at ONE X. On Saturday, March 26, they finally got it on in a match that was as good as advertised.

The first round saw Demetrious Johnson creating space, but still throwing a few strikes. Rodtang chased him down and took a lot of punishment, but it didn’t look like it affected him much. ‘Mighty Mouse’ even got a taste of a Muay Thai clinch and survived it well.

Johnson ultimately did enough to end the round on a high note and enter the MMA round. In the second round, it was Johnson’s time to shine. Rodtang was cautious and wanted to create space like Johnson did in round one. However, a swift kick from Rodtang was the opening that DJ needed to take his back and start the beginning of the end.

Johnson worked his way to a rear-naked choke and locked it in deep. Rodtang stayed true to his words and did not tap, but was ultimately put to sleep by Johnson.

After the bout, the two fighters expressed their mutual respect, with Rodtang even raising his opponent’s hand to acknowledge his win.

What’s next for Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang?

The buzz that this match has generated has put both Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon on an even higher plane, and they can still pursue the sports they excel in.

During the post-fight interview in the middle of the circle, Johnson told Mitch Chilson that he’s looking forward to spending time with his family and get on his dirt bike before thinking about his next move. He did tease that he has something coming up. Johnson said:

“You will see me sometime, I can’t tell you right now, but you’ll see me sometime.”

On the other end, Rodtang may have lost his match, but he continues to be one of the best in in the world. He showed his toughness and skill in the Muay Thai round and never gave up in the MMA round until he was put to sleep. He will have no shortage of challengers for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

