Why ONE X is ONE Championship's biggest event ever and why you must tune in!

Combat sports fans around the world are celebrating ONE X. The event features action from MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling. It is the 10-year celebration of ONE Championship and you must tune in.

The extravaganza features several big names and multiple titleholders: current champions, Grand Prix champions, a UFC champion, Muay Thai champions, kickboxing champions, GLORY kickboxing champions, K-1 champions, Brazilian jiu-jitsu champions, and more.

Demetrious Johnson is a former UFC champion and an MMA all-time great. He was knocked out last year by Adriano Moraes, who will face another knockout king Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X.

Johnson himself will meet Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon on the Grand Finale card. Rodtang is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion with over 250 wins. The two will face off in a special-rules bout.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Will Rodtang Jitmuangnon seek out a body shot against Demetrious Johnson THIS SATURDAY?



| 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Chopped liverWill Rodtang Jitmuangnon seek out a body shot against Demetrious Johnson THIS SATURDAY? #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets Chopped liver 😬 Will Rodtang Jitmuangnon seek out a body shot against Demetrious Johnson THIS SATURDAY? #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/7sKumq9vaZ

The main event of ONE X is a women's atomweight showdown. Stamp Fairtex is looking to become a triple-sport champion, having already held titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Stamp became the division's top contender last year when she won the Atomweight Grand Prix. In the final, she used an armbar submission to defeat Commonwealth gold medal-winning wrestler Ritu Phogat.

Standing in her way is Angela Lee. Lee is looking to add one more title defense to her name on March 26. This is her first event back since having a child.

Then there is South Korean Seo Hee Ham, who has been a champion in RIZIN, DEEP Jewels, and more. She will face rising Filipino star Denice Zamboanga in a rematch after winning their first fight in a controversial decision.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship IT'S FIGHT WEEK Mark your calendars for the biggest event in martial arts history! 🗓



| 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: IT'S FIGHT WEEKMark your calendars for the biggest event in martial arts history! 🗓 #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets 🔥 IT'S FIGHT WEEK 🔥 Mark your calendars for the biggest event in martial arts history! 🗓#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/XwOR3ofHdR

Japanese MMA legends will also feature with Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama in a grudge match against Shinya Aoki. The two legends have fought everywhere, from the UFC, PRIDE FC and DREAM to Bellator, Strikeforce and K-1.

The middleweight and light heavyweight ONE champion Reinier de Ridder will welcome Brazil's André Galvao to the ONE circle. Galvao is one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors in history, with over 20 world championships to his name. The two will face off in a submission grappling match.

ONE X will be in three parts on March 26 and is a must-watch for any combat sports fan.

Kickboxing champions at ONE X

ONE X will also feature the Featherweight Grand Prix final. The kickboxing competitors at this event have titles from GLORY, K-1, Enfusion, and more.

K-1 kickboxing champion Chingiz Allazov will look to win a ONE world title against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The Thai fighter has over 120 career victories and has held titles in GLORY, Lumpinee, and more. The two blistered the competition in 2021 and are now meeting in the finals of the Featherweight Grand Prix.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Chingiz Allazov faces off against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong this Saturday!



| 26 March | Part II: 5PM SGT/5AM ET | Watch: He ate those 🍽Chingiz Allazov faces off against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong this Saturday! #ONEX | 26 March | Part II: 5PM SGT/5AM ET | Watch: Watch.ONEFC.com | Also On ONE's YT/FB | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets He ate those 🍽Chingiz Allazov faces off against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong this Saturday!#ONEX | 26 March | Part II: 5PM SGT/5AM ET | Watch: Watch.ONEFC.com | Also On ONE's YT/FB | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/b1ZxlZweBG

Superbon Banchamek, the kickboxing champion, is riding high after his stunning headkick knockout over all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan. On March 26, he will be looking to avenge a 30-second KO loss to Marat Grigorian, who is an aggressive striker with 34 wins by way of KO/TKO. Grigorian has held titles in GLORY and K-1 and is now looking to add a ONE title to his resume.

This One Championship event, which will be in three parts, is a dream for combat sports fans.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Order your PPV now for the ONE X Grand Finale to witness the super-fight between Rodtang and DJ, Angela Lee's World Title defense against Stamp Fairtex, and more!



| Order PPV: We're less than 24 hours away from the start of ONE X ⏱️Order your PPV now for the ONE X Grand Finale to witness the super-fight between Rodtang and DJ, Angela Lee's World Title defense against Stamp Fairtex, and more! #ONEX | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com We're less than 24 hours away from the start of ONE X ⏱️Order your PPV now for the ONE X Grand Finale to witness the super-fight between Rodtang and DJ, Angela Lee's World Title defense against Stamp Fairtex, and more!#ONEX | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/akv50EIxuf

Edited by Aziel Karthak