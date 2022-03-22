What are the exact rules for the Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon superfight at ONE X?

At ONE X on March 26, the superfight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang will take place. This is a fight with custom-set rules and is a mix of Muay Thai and MMA.

There will be four rounds in this fight, each lasting three minutes. These rounds will alternate rules between Muay Thai and MMA. Rounds one and three will be Muay Thai and rounds two and four will be MMA.

At ONE X, despite changing the rules, the gloves will not change in-between rounds. The entire fight will be fought in MMA 4oz gloves.

During the Muay Thai rounds, Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson can win via KO or TKO if they are able to score three knockdowns in that round. During the MMA rounds, a fighter can win with a submission, KO, or TKO. In the Muay Thai or MMA rounds, if the fight is stopped a winner will be declared. If the fight goes to a decision, it will be declared a draw.

Muay Thai rules for Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang at ONE X

Many MMA fans may not know the rules for the Muay Thai rounds for the Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang ONE X special rules fight. So let's break it down for the ONE X watchers.

Muay Thai is the striking art of eight limbs. In boxing, one may strike with their fists. In kickboxing, one may use fists, kicks, knees and one-handed clinch. Muay Thai allows fists, kicks, knees, elbows, and full clinching. Spinning back fists and elbows are allowed as well.

Fighters may also 'sweep' their opponents in Muay Thai. A sweep is a foot trip attack which causes an opponent to fall over. No hip tosses are allowed, though, such as what one might find in judo.

Clinching in Muay Thai, fighters can use both hands and must be facing each other. One must be active in the clinch or it will be broken up after three seconds.

