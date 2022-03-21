Dan Hardy breaks down Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang at ONE X

Dan Hardy recently uploaded an incredible breakdown of Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang.

Everyone in the MMA world is excited about the ONE X special-rules bout between Muay Thai champion Rodtang and former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson. It's safe to say that no one is more excited than former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, he said:

"What a fight this is going to be."

In the video, 'The Outlaw' does an impressive breakdown of 'Mighty Mouse' vs Rodtang. This fight has unique rules; four rounds, three minutes each, the first and third will be Muay Thai, while two and four will be MMA.

Dan Hardy said what many are already assuming:

"The first thing that everybody thinks is, 'Okay, well, don't get knocked out in the first three minutes by Rodtang and then DJ's gonna take him down and sub him.' I don't know as it's as clear-cut as that."

In the video, Hardy also breaks down the striking habits of both Rodtang and 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson. Regarding Rodtang's style, he points out:

"With Rodtang fights there's this constant steady pressure that he uses... If Rodtang can put DJ up against the the fence in the first round and beat his legs up, that's going to take away a lot of the things that DJ does well. It's going to take away his movement and his footwork."

Meanwhile, Demetrious Johnson's great movement and footwork is vital to his success, says Dan Hardy:

"[DJ is moving] out of range, bouncing around and being very erratic and difficult to understand difficult to pin down."

Catch Dan Hardy's full breakdown video below:

Dan Hardy's gameplan for Demtrious Johnson vs. Rodtang

In his video breakdown, the former UFC welterweight also spends some time working on quick gameplans for each fighter.

In the first round, Hardy says Rodtang must push Johnson against the cage using his left hook, suggesting the added pressure will be vital on fight night:

"From the very opening bell, like walking forward, behind a tight guard and forcing DJ into a close range fight."

From up tight and close range during the opening Muay Thai round, Rodtang should have an advantage. However, in the second round, it becomes Johnson's game, which Rodtang must survive. On that, Dan Hardy says:

"Rodtang might be specifically focused on takedown defense in the second round. He might be entirely focused on trying to catch DJ with the knee as he comes in for a takedown. But you know it's going to be a battle in that second round."

This special-rules contest will be the co-main event at ONE X on March 26. Tune in to watch the drama and action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard