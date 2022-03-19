"I don't care how F*****g tough you are" - Demetrious Johnson isn't fazed by Rodtang's grit

Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon's mind games and tricks have caused problems for opponents in the past.

However, his upcoming rival at ONE X, Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, has warned that he won't fall for the Thai sensation's psychological tactics ahead of their special rules super-fight on March 26.

In an Instagram post uploaded by the promotion late yesterday, 'Mighty Mouse' dropped a couple of choice words aimed at Rodtang, even hinting that he'll finish the ONE flyweight world champion on the canvas.

“I’m going to break your arm. I’m going to choke you out. I don’t care how f******g tough you are. If your brain can’t get oxygen, you’re going to go to sleep," the 12-time MMA world champion said in the short clip.

The Thai is indeed one of the toughest athletes on the ONE Championship roster. He can withstand bucket loads of damage while appearing unfazed. Besides that, Rodtang is an absolute genius at taunting, and he uses it expertly to draw his opponents into a striking showdown.

Johnson has studied each aspect of his rival's game, and he'll do his dead-level best to ensure he stays one step ahead of the tricky striker in their four-round match consisting of two Muay Thai and MMA rounds apiece.

Needless to say, 'The Iron Man' will have the upper hand in the striking-only rounds while his rival is expected to trouble the Thai in the MMA portion. Each frame will be timed at three minutes, and should both fighters withstand each other's onslaught before the final bell, the match will be declared a draw.

"My punches will knock him out" – Rodtang plays down possibility of being submitted by Johnson

In the same promotional video uploaded by ONE yesterday, the striking specialist had a short message targeted at the MMA GOAT.

The 24-year-old fighter had this to say:

“I’ll hurt him badly. My punches will knock him out. This fight is going to be legendary."

Their hybrid rules match will occupy the co-main event slot of the Singapore-based promotion's 10-year anniversary spectacle on Saturday, March 26. Angela Lee’s ONE atomweight world title defense against Stamp Fairtex will headline the final card of the stacked ONE X showpiece.

