Adriano Moraes reveals potential opponent he wants in ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes has been in the Circle with some of the best fighters in the world. He recently expressed his desire to add another name to the list.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Moraes said that while the promotion has a rich collection of elite athletes he can test his skills against, there’s one name in particular that he would be interested in going up against:

“There's a lot of fights I'd like to do at ONE. There are a lot of friends that I would like to bring to ONE Championship. There are many athletes that I'm a big fan of who haven't had the opportunity to fight in big events, and I'd like to see them fight in ONE Championship. But if I can do a fight, I would do an MMA fight between Adriano Moraes and Henry Cejudo under ONE Championship rules.”

Cejudo and Moraes are responsible for the last two losses in Demetrious Johnson's MMA career. Cejudo is an Olympic gold medalist who carried over his success in MMA, amassing a 16-2 professional record in various promotions in North America.

While Moraes has already had a legendary career, adding a victory over Cejudo could further push him into the greatest of all time conversation.

Adriano Moraes to face Demetrious Johnson for a second time

Adriano Moraes took arguably the biggest win of his career under the global MMA ruleset of ONE Championship when he defeated Demetrious Johnson in 2021.

Johnson has been on a hot streak since making his ONE Championship debut in 2019. ‘Mighty Mouse’ defeated three of the best flyweights in ONE to claim the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship and earn a shot at Moraes’ world title.

They squared off at ONE on TNT I, where Moraes planted a well-timed knee that knocked out Johnson in the second round of their matchup. It was the first knockout loss of Johnson’s career.

Both fighters picked up huge wins earlier this year, with Moraes defending his belt against Yuya Wakamatsu and Johnson claiming a win over Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules fight.

They now find themselves on another collision course as they headline ONE Championship’s first event on Amazon Prime Video, ONE 161. All the action will ensue at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be broadcast live on U.S. prime time on August 26th.

