"Absolute facts," "He ain't lying" - MMA fans back Arman Tsarukyan's prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria clash

Arman Tsarukyan recently drew the attention of fans by sharing his prediction on a potential matchup between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Tsarukyan believes that Makhachev would have won the fight by TKO.

'El Matador' became the new lightweight champion after defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tsarukyan was asked about the hypothetical outcome of a fight between Topuria and Makhachev instead of Oliveira on that night. In response, the Armenian fighter said:

"Islam Makhachev [would have beaten Topuria] by TKO. That's a different level of fighter. You can't compare Ilia vs. Islam."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @arielhelwani's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Absolute facts"

Another user wrote:

"He ain't lying"

Others commented:

"Arman is right! Even Arman can easily take down Ilia and make him tap easily! Ilia beating old guys who are far from their prime!"

"W Arman... this kid's growing up! 🥳 Massive respect to @ArmanUfc 😎"

"Arman spitting facts tho"

"No lies spoken"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

Ilia Topuria gets honest about potential Islam Makhachev fight

Ilia Topuria initially aimed to capture the UFC lightweight title by defeating Islam Makhachev. However, Makhachev decided to vacate the 155-pound title and move up to the welterweight division.

In an interview with ESPN MMA after UFC 317, Topuria was asked about a potential fight against Makhachev. In response, he said:

"Realistically, from all the conversations I had with the UFC and how the situation has been involved during the whole process, I don’t think that fight is going to happen. I will be surprised if I get the call and they’re gonna tell me, like, I want to fight against Islam, which I would love to do. No problem!"

He added:

"This is competition, you know. I’m not going to lose my life inside that octagon, so I’m ready for whoever. I know that I’m very, very dangerous, and whoever is ready for me, I will be here as always... Hopefully, [Makhachev fight is an option]. Why not? If the UFC wants to make that fight happen, they’re going to make that happen. But I don’t know if they want to make it happen. If so, I’m going to be ready."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (7:14):

