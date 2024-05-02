"Absolute madness and entertainment" - Fans go hysterical in Rodtang's unstoppable rampage against Jiduo Yibu

ONE Championship fans have gone bonkers over a throwback video of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's unstoppable power over former foe Jiduo Yibu.

The Thai superstar had long before built a reputation of being one of the most exciting Muay Thai fighters to watch. With that in-cage taunting and terrifying brawling style, Rodtang sure knows how to attract the fans while giving no quarter to his opponents.

Again, Rodtang put his phenomenal skills on full display in a flyweight kickboxing match against Chinese slugger 'The Eagle of Yo' Yiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6.

After sitting comfortably up on the scorecards after two rounds, Rodtang quickly transitioned into the full-blown brawler we all know him to be, while Jiduo Yibu, who was in survival mode the entire time, took it all in without fear.

ONE Championship described the bloody-ridden scene on Instagram with the caption:

"Next in line" - 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is eager to realize his dreams in world title opportunity

There aren't a lot of fighters out there who go out of their way to call out Rodtang Jitmuangnon as vehemently as 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric did last month.

The exciting striker is ready to put on the eight-ounce gloves to trade leather with the Thai superstar after dominating British veteran Jacob Smith in their high-stakes flyweight matchup at ONE Fight Night 21.

'The Bosnian Menace' largely found success over Smith with his boxing skills and ferocious punching power, ultimately gathering two knockdowns in three rounds during their Muay Thai brawl.

Seeing as Rodtang has been sidelined for a bit due to an injury, Puric took care of reminding the world champion that there's still someone in the division that's willing to scrap with him.

After capturing his second straight victory, Puric told the world the next fiery statement:

"Rodtang! 'The Bosnian Menace' wants it all! Next in line, I want Rodtang."

Puric's wish has come true and now he's en route to fighting the best pound-for-pound striker on July 7 in a career-defining kickboxing battle at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

