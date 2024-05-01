WATCH: Rodtang shows early glimpses of 'Iron Man' persona in a dominant showcase against Fahdi Khaled

Many fighters choose ring monikers that reflect their fighting style and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has always lived up to his.

Taking 'The Iron Man' as his fighting name, Rodtang has never been shy about proving why he deserves to be called as such after participating in many all-out firefights throughout his young career.

Rodtang's ferocious nature inside the Circle was put to the test against Fahdi Khaled which saw the then-rising star continue to wade through the Tunisian's attacks in order to land his own hits.

Despite 'The Gladiator' also tagging Rodtang occasionally with his own blows, Rodtang was unfazed about it and kept pressuring the Venum Training Camp Thailand fighter to give it his very all while taunting him all throughout their three-round war.

Though Khaled would make it to the final bell, Rodtang fought a perfect fight and was ultimately declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Rodtang headed for flyweight kickboxing showcase next month

The Muay Thai megastar born in Pa Phayom, Phatthalung, Thailand, has been out of action since January due to an injury to his left hand, though fans need not wait long for his return as he is set to compete at ONE 167 on June 7 against Denis Puric.

'The Bosnian Menace' called out Rodtang for his flyweight Muay Thai world title after his recent win last April 5.

While their upcoming bout will not have Rodtang's world title on the line, it should still be a hyper-competitive contest as Puric might just get his wish to challenge Rodtang with a dominant display inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.