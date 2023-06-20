Watch: Rodtang with a sneaky right hook on Fahdi Khaled

It’s difficult to imagine that ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon was already at the top of his game before he officially debuted in ONE Championship.

The Muay Thai phenom had a total of 250 professional wins or more when he squared off with Tunisia’s Fahdi Khaled at ONE: Hero’s Ascent on January 25.

For Westerners, this kind of record is unheard of or even quite impossible in the international scene. But in Thailand, it’s quite the norm. Kids as young as eight years old experience their first professional bouts after a couple of years of Muay Thai training.

Such was the case for Rodtang. So when he was first introduced on the global stage at the age of 21, his experience spoke volumes.

Fahdi Khaled literally didn’t know what hit him when he faced ‘The Iron Man’ for the first time. He often didn’t know where he was as he tried to counter and outstrike the Thai megastar.

This week, ONE Championship highlighted Rodtang’s monster power against Khaled with the caption on Instagram:

“Gave him a new hairline 😨 Who do you want to see Rodtang face NEXT? 👊 @rodtang_jimungnon.”

Fans immediately flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts, but one fan hit nail on the head by saying:

“He was going to complain about being punched in the head then realized he’s fighting 😂🤣🤣.”

Watch Rodtang’s sneaky right hook on Fahdi Khaled below:

Rodtang has many exciting opportunities ahead following his outstanding American debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. He’s eager to push the boundaries a little bit more with an epic champion vs. champion firefight.

And the first men on his hitlist are newly signed K-1 kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa and reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

With a couple of more options to explore, Rodtang is inclined to try them all to further cement himself as one of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers of our time.

