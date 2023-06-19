Chatri Sityodtong wants Rodtang on second ONE event in the U.S.: “That was pretty crazy”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon lived up to all the hype in his first fight on North American soil at ONE Fight Night 10.

So much so, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong feels the longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion deserves a slot on the promotion’s sophomore outing in the United States.

The Muay Thai specialist has established himself as one of the top names on the ONE roster due to his style, persona, and in-ring prowess, delighting fans with his unique blend of aggression and dominance on his way to a perfect 14-0 run in the striking divisions of the promotion.

Rodtang’s most recent knockout win against Edgar Tabares inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, captured all his essentials to perfection.

After allowing his foe to come at him for large periods of the game, the 25-year-old caught the Mexican slugger with an inch-perfect elbow at the midway point of the second round to seal the deal.

Speaking on the knockout, Chatri Sityodtong said Rodtang’s insane highlight-reel finish on ONE could guarantee him a spot during ONE’s next outing in North America.

The ONE head honcho told South China Morning Post during the official post-fight ONE Fight Night 11 interview:

“Yeah, I would say, yeah (in regards to putting Rodtang on another fight in the U.S.). That was pretty crazy. I can't remember, were you in the stadium at that time watching? So you felt it. It was crazy.”

Watch the full interview here:

North American fans can relive the Thai’s majestic knockout and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

