‘Cynical’ Rodtang admits being hard on himself before every fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon admits that he is his own greatest critic. ‘The Iron Man’ has established himself as one of the greatest strikers in the industry, scoring 14 career wins under the ONE Championship banner, 12 alone in the art of eight limbs, where he currently reigns as the promotion’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Despite his impressive run, Rodtang is constantly putting pressure on himself to perform better and regularly downplays his own skills inside the ring. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Thai fighter stated:

“I'm always in constant pressure. And I'm the kind of guy that is always cynical about myself before going out into the ring. But I always keep doing my best.”

Rodtang put on an incredible show for the fans in North America at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 as ONE Championship made its long-awaited U.S. debut. ‘The Iron Man’ scored another finish for his highlight reel, putting away Mexico’s Edgar Tabares with a perfectly timed second-round elbow strike.

‘The Iron Man’ was also in attendance at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the ONE Fight Night 11 earlier this month, which featured another Thai superstar, Superbon Singha Mawynn. The former featherweight kickboxing world champion bounced back from his loss in January at the hands of Chingiz Allazov, scoring an incredible second-round knockout against Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan.

With the victory, Superbon put himself right back into the featherweight title picture, but he will first have to wait until current champion Chingiz Allazov settles some business with kickboxing icon Marat Grigorian. The two fighters are set to square off on August 4 as ONE Championship once again heads to the iconic venue for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive some of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 replays can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

