Superbon says Chingiz Allazov shouldn’t look past Marat Grigorian

Speaking from experience, Superbon Singha Mawynn cautioned ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov not to get ahead of himself in his upcoming fight.

‘Chinga’ is set to defend his world title for the first time at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in August against Marat Grigorian of Armenia, who Superbon fought and defeated in March last year.

The Thai superstar topped Grigorian by unanimous decision but admitted that the Armenian striker threw powerful hits of his own which he felt.

It is something Superbon wants Chingiz Allazov to keep in mind when he faces off with Grigorian. The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“Marat is someone that you cannot look past. His power is dangerous. But yes, I know how to deal with him.”

Watch the SCMP interview below:

Superbon lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov back in January, knocked out in the second round of their title showdown.

He has vowed to redeem himself from the humbling defeat and eventually reclaim the world title.

Superbon made a triumphant return at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok, defeating Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan by way of knockout (head kick) in the second round.

The former champion is now awaiting the winner between Allazov and Grigorian, who he hopes to battle next.

A replay of ONE Fight Night 11, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes