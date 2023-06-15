Superbon shares early prediction for Chingiz Allazov-Marat Grigorian ONE Fight Night 13 main event

Superbon Singha Mawynn will watch closely when Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

Allazov will put his 26-pound strap on the line against the No.2-ranked contender inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, August 4, hoping to come out on top and continue his reign as the division king.

Grigorian, on the other hand, is fired up to dish out a performance for the ages and come out on top in their rubber match.

Understandably, Superbon sees a path to victory for both men.

After all, he is familiar with both athletes’ tactics and styles, having shared the ring and circle with them on three occasions – losing to Allazov and Grigorian once and coming out on top against the latter at ONE X last year.

Ahead of their headliner battle at ONE Fight Night 13, the 32-year-old told ONE Championship:

“I think it is 50-50 percent chance. Marat is tough, he can fight for five rounds without exhaustion, while Chingiz is faster, but his attacks are lighter after the very first rounds."

Superbon added:

“If Chingiz can’t finish Marat in the first three rounds, and the fight goes to distance, Marat will win by decision.”

The former divisional king has his eyes on the winner of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title clash after his win over Tayfun Ozcan inside the Thai capital last week, which should solidify his case as the next man in line for the throne.

