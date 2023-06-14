Ruotolo twins link up with Superbon, Trainer Gae for premier striking lessons

American superstars Kade and Tye Ruotolo have linked up with Superbon Singha Mawynn and Trainer Gae for some premier striking lessons this week.

The twin brothers have been vocal about making the smooth transition from Brazilian jiu-jitsu to MMA in their last outing together. Like all high-level competitors, they put those words into definitive action by traveling to Thailand to learn from the striking master himself, Superbon Singha Maywnn.

Grinning from ear to ear, Superbon tagged the twins in a new Instagram photo they took after some lessons with the caption:

“@ruotolobrothersjiujitsu Learn Muay Thai from us today 👊🏽 @trainer_gae @superbon.trainingcamp @onechampionship.”

Superbon and the Ruotolo twins have met on multiple occasions during their ONE careers. Whether, it was backstage before a fight event or at a press conference, they have become great friends.

Fight fans especially have gone wild about their working relationship and were eager to share their reactions online with the world. Here’s what they’ve said:

Reactions from Instagram

Both Superbon and Kade Ruotolo are fresh off a victory at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov. Kade for his part, retained his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title after 10 grueling minutes to earn the decision over fellow BJJ star Tommy Langaker.

In the post-fight interview, Kade officially conceded in operating in his first MMA match by the end of the year, which has triggered a positive response from fans across the globe.

Superbon also scored a triumphant win in the most dramatic fashion yet. The kickboxing master returned to contention with a slick headshot knockout over Tayfun Ozcan to fight the winner of Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian this year for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Watch their fight replays on Amazon Prime Video, which is still available for fight fans across North America.

Poll : 0 votes