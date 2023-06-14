Superbon says world title rematch means the world to him

Going into ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn had just one thing on his mind, getting his hand raised and securing a world championship rematch.

After losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship earlier this year at the hands of Chingiz Allazov, the Thai star has been on the comeback trail.

On June 9, he secured the perfect rebound victory by stopping Tayfun Ozcan in the second round with a highlight-reel head kick knockout that proved the former kingpin is still just as dangerous as before.

With his eyes now firmly fixed on ONE Fight Night 13, where his previously held title will be defended by Chingiz Allazov as he faces Marat Grigorian in a rematch, the previous pound-for-pound number one is waiting in the wings.

At the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Superbon produced another vintage performance that the fans have become accustomed to from him, proving that he is nowhere near being done yet and securing a performance bonus for his display.

In his post-fight interview after the event, the ex-divisional king was grateful for the show of appreciation but reminded everyone that there is only one thing he wants:

“Yes. Thank you. Thank you for the bonus. Thank you for the bonus, but I will thank you more if you give me the opportunity for a rematch.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

