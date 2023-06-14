Superbon eager to step in the ring for a staredown against the winner of Chingiz Allazov-Marat Grigorian

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is fresh off a nasty one-kick knockout of no.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 last week, but he’s already looking forward to what is next to come.

Superbon and Ozcan went to battle at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place last Friday, June 9, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After a closely contested first round, Superbon turned the lights out on Ozcan in the second, when he countered ‘Turbine’s punching combination with a left high kick that cracked the Dutch-Turkish opponent on the head.

The result was another spectacular highlight reel head kick knockout from the Thai superstar, the kind fans have certainly gotten accustomed to seeing from him.

Speaking to South China Morning Post backstage in a post-fight interview, Superbon said he will be looking to challenge the winner of the upcoming Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian fight in August, and that he wants to do it in-person.

Superbon said:

“Yeah, I'll call them out if they allow me to come.”

Superbon plans to watch this fight ringside and challenge the winner for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, whether that’s Chingiz Allazov, his former opponent and current titleholder, or Marat Grigorian, a man he’s already beaten.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch all the action of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

