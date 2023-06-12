Superbon overjoyed to show the world beauty of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 11: “I’m so proud of that”

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn certainly enjoyed his one-kick knockout victory over No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan last Friday.

The two featherweights clashed at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, June 9.

It instantly became one of his most electrifying finishes yet, and even earned him a hefty $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

But what was most important for Superbon on that night wasn’t the glory in the ring, nor loads of cash that had undoubtedly ballooned his bank account. For the 32-year-old Thai superstar, it was all about representing his country on the global stage.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interviews backstage, Superbon talked about what it was like as a Thai fighter competing on such a massive global platform.

Superbon said:

"I feel like all my people, the Thai people, they're watching me. They want me to be the winner, and to show the world Thai people and Thailand and where Muay Thai is basically. Yeah, I'm so proud of that.”

Catch the interview below:

Proud indeed. Superbon’s epic knockout of Ozcan instantly became one of the most memorable in ONE Championship, and will surely live in the promotion’s highlight reels for years to come.

If you missed Superbon Singha Mawynn’s one-kick KO of Tayfun Ozcan, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

