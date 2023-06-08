Superbon says it’s ‘a big responsibility’ to represent Thailand on the global stage

There often comes a sense of pride in sports, especially when an athlete represents his nation on the global stage of competition. The same is true for martial arts, where multiple nationalities converge in major international events.

For former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, the opportunity to represent Thailand on ONE Championship’s massive global platform is something that he does not take lightly.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon talked about the magnitude and prestige of repping Thailand in the circle. He said:

“I'm the only athlete representing Thailand in this global event. But it's a big responsibility on my shoulders, too.”

Superbon will get the chance to fly the Thai flag high when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight. Coincidentally, he is set to perform in front of his hometown crowd and a partisan Thai audience.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Superbon Singha Mawynn has redemption on his mind. He is set to face the No.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and the Netherlands at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

