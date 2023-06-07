Superbon reveals what went wrong for him in Chingiz Allazov fight

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is fresh off a disastrous world title defense last January at ONE Fight Night 6, when he surrendered the coveted ONE gold to now reigning featherweight king Chingiz Allazov.

The 32-year-old from Bangkok was completely and utterly dominated by the Belarusian-Azerbaijani and eventually stopped in the second round.

Thai fans watching were absolutely shocked with what they had witnessed. Superbon just didn’t seem himself.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Singha Mawynn representative explained what he thinks went potentially wrong with him during fight week.

Superbon said:

"There were many factors that happened to me in my last fight. The first and most obvious one is that I had to fight in the morning. I didn't adjust to the time. Also, I hardly slept the night before. Of course, I didn't feel refreshed. I was so worried if I could perform well because I didn't get enough sleep."

ONE Fight Night events take place in the morning in Asia, and Superbon failed to acclimate to the situation. He won’t be taking it lightly the next time he’s in the ONE Championship ring this week.

Superbon Singha Mawynn, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked featherweight kickboxer is set to take on no.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and The Netherlands at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

