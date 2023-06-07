Superbon gives props to Chingiz Allazov for being ‘the better man’

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is a proud fighter and former titleholder, but he isn’t too proud not to give credit where credit is due.

The 32-year-old Bangkok native is coming off a devastating second-round knockout loss to now-reigning featherweight king Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 last January. Superbon was completely and utterly dominated by the Belarusian-Azerbaijani and ultimately surrendered his coveted ONE gold when it was all said and done.

But rather than make excuses for his lackluster performance, Superbon vowed to get better and improve himself.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon gave Allazov props.

The Singha Mawynn representative said:

"I prepared very well for that fight, but he was just the better man that night."

Superbon says he has since taken a step back and analyzed his game, and that he has found areas of his skill set that he can sharpen and fortify. The 32-year-old will get the chance to showcase those improvements this week at home in Bangkok.

Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender in ONE Championship will make his highly anticipated return to action against No.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and The Netherlands.

The two featherweight elites will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

