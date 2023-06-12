Superbon mesmerized by home crowd support inside Lumpinee Stadium: “It feels powerful”

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was expecting his hometown fans in Bangkok to come out to see him perform at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week, but he got way more than he asked for.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar stepped into the ONE Championship ring to an erupting chorus of cheers, as he scored one of the most impressive knockouts of his career thus far.

Superbon took on No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, June 9.

His fans’ loud adulation reverberated throughout the stadium.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interviews backstage, Superbon said that while he expected his fans to be there to support him, he did not expect so many of them to come out.

The 32-year-old said:

“It feels powerful. I feel happiness, really. It's hard to tell you to feel how it feels. I hope one day you can go there and experience that feeling.”

Catch the full interview below:

It was certainly an incredible spectacle to watch. Superbon dropped Ozcan with a left high kick, reminiscent of his one-kick knockout of legendary Italian-Armenian fighter Giorgio Petrosyan a few years ago.

It’s amazing how many of these Superbon can produce.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Superbon’s devastating head kick knockout of Tayfun Ozcan and all the action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes