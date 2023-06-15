Superbon summons friends and fans to train with him in Thailand: “I will teach you how to do high kicks”

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants to share his head kick knockout formula with family, friends, and fans at his Bangkok-based gym in Thailand.

The top-ranked featherweight kickboxing star barely caught time to breathe in the lead-up to his ONE Fight Night 11 slugfest against Tayfun Ozcan last Friday, June 9, balancing between practice, media commitments, and setting up his newly formed Superbon Training Camp.

But with his fight out of the way now, the Thai superstar is back to ensuring his dojo is in tip-top condition. While at that, he is more than willing to offer a lesson or two on his trademark head kick at his stable.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Superbon said:

“Thank you so much to all of my friends. If you come to Thailand, come and train with me. I will teach you how to do high kicks.”

Watch the full interview below:

The Thai striker bounced back after suffering his first loss under the ONE spotlight earlier this year when he surrendered his featherweight kickboxing title to current world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Determined to work toward a rematch, Superbon capped off his duel against Ozcan inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with an inch-perfect kick that put Ozcan to sleep in the second frame.

That was the second time he finished an opponent with a head kick. The first time, of course, came against Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021.

