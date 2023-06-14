Superbon shares the secret to landing his signature head kicks

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn might just have the best head kicks in all of combat sports at the present time.

The 32-year-old added another entry to his ridiculous highlight reel, flatlining Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11, in what’s now an early favorite for the Knockout of the Year award.

In his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon graciously shared the technique behind his world-ending kicks:

“I already told Mitch [Chilson] but don't tell anyone. I wait. If I want to do a high kick, I need to wait for the combination, for the punches. Because if they don't punch, I cannot kick the head because they can block it. And if I just start kicking the head it cannot be caught. But when they punch, their heads are open.”

Catch the full interview here:

ONE Championship, of course, is home to some of the best strikers in the world who all possess terrifying roundhouse kicks in their arsenal.

However, it’s apparent that Superbon is a cut above the rest.

The Thai megastar understands all the intricacies of kicking, particularly the perfect timing and angles, from his years in the unforgiving Thailand Muay Thai circuit.

Superbon’s technique is so advanced that he even uses his kicks as effective counters against punch combinations. That idea may seem crazy at first, but Superbon makes it work somehow, someway.

For instance, we saw Ozcan get caught completely off guard by the 32-year-old’s signature finishing blow. That kick came from Superbon’s lead leg and had little to no wind-up, making the ill effects even more devastating.

Superbon’s latest KO victory, along with the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card, is available on replay free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

