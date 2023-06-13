Superbon says he feels ‘free’ from mental pressure after knocking out Tayfun Ozcan 

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn admitted feeling antsy ahead of his pivotal showdown against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 last weekend.

After all, this was his first Circle appearance since surrendering the gold strap to the division’s new overlord, Chingiz Allazov, at ONE Fight Night 6 back in January.

Once the Circle doors closed between him and ‘Turbine’, Superbon shut off the outside noise and reminded his detractors why he’s still one of the best strikers in the world today.

Without much wind-up, the Thai megastar threw a devastating left roundhouse kick off his lead leg, drilling Ozcan’s chin and putting him to sleep.

It was total pandemonium at Lumpinee Stadium after that, and Superbon admitted all the nerves were gone as soon as he won.

He shared during his ONE Fight Night 11 post-event interview:

“No, I don't feel anything now after I won. Because before that, I feel like I need to be careful cannot and I cannot lose, something like that.”

Moreover, the 32-year-old admitted feeling a sense of euphoria after overcoming the pressure-packed situation, adding:

“After the KO, everything is free. We are relaxed and nothing more, just happy.”

All eyes were definitely on Superbon, as fans and pundits alike were curious to see how he’ll respond to his first career setback inside the Circle.

Safe to say, that crushing defeat against ‘Chinga’ reinvigorated his inner fire. While some fighters get a bit more conservative or gun-shy after getting violently knocked out, Superbon was anything but.

His calm, collected yet extremely lethal style was on full display, lulling Ozcan into a false sense of security before unleashing that world-ending blow.

Rewatch Superbon’s latest masterpiece at ONE Fight Night 11, which is available on replay for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Here's Superbon's full OFN11 post-event interview:

