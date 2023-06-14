Superbon says boxing training helped him absorb Tayfun Ozcan’s ‘hits’ and ‘combinations’

Superbon Singha Mawynn believes his training in the ‘sweet science’ helped him secure the victory over Tayfun Ozcan inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, June 9.

His kickboxing and Muay Thai artillery may have produced the decisive moment during their featherweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 11. But the Thai superstar knew he had to survive the fistfight and utilize his boxing to counter what the Dutch-Turkish brought to him before that epic highlight-reel knockout.

In a post-fight interview with SCMP MMA, Superbon said:

“Yeah, he's had some hits, but we trained for that. In this fight, I trained a lot in boxing and sparring, and how to take the punch from the combination and things like that. And then I know how to protect myself.”

Watch the full interview below:

After sustaining waves of onslaught in the opening frame, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative caught Ozcan with a perfectly timed head kick that left him knocked out cold in the second round.

The victory, timestamped at 1:46 of round two, was the 32-year-old’s first since dropping his featherweight kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov this past January.

With another win over an elite opposition, the Bangkok-based star hopes to earn a shot at the prestigious 26-pound gold that he once owned.

However, that would have to wait a bit longer as Allazov defends his newly acquired crown against Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

In the meantime, North American fans can watch Superbon’s majestic win over Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes