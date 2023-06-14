Superbon sends chilling message to Chingiz Allazov, Marat Grigorian: ‘I want to take everything from you’

Superbon will have his eyes locked on Chingiz Allazov’s first ONE featherweight kickboxing world title defense.

Five months after surrendering the featherweight crown to ‘Chinga’ in January, Superbon got back into the win column, scoring a highlight-reel-worthy first-round knockout of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday night.

Hoping to earn himself an opportunity to reclaim the featherweight world title, Superbon will first need to wait for Chingiz Allazov to settle some business with Marat Grigorian.

The two heavy hitters will square off in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4.

Waiting in the wings will be Superbon who has every intention of challenging the winner.

“I hope you guys have a good fight. I will watch closely,” Superbon said in his post-fight interview. “I want to take everything from you, guys.”

Chingiz Allazov shocked the world earlier this year, scoring a massive second-round knockout against Superbom to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing championship and the status as the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer for himself.

Allazov will defend for the first time against the three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian, a man that knows firsthand how dangerous Superbon can be.

Superbon and Grigorian previously squared off at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X in March 2022. Superbon walked away with a dominant unanimous decision victory, his third straight at the time.

No matter how things go on August 4, it looks as though the Thai superstar will be gearing up for a massive rematch.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes