Superbon focused on regaining world title, wants rematch with Chingiz Allazov

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn wants nothing more than to erase the bitter taste of defeat he suffered against Chingiz Allazov earlier this year, by beating the Belarusian-Azerbaijani in a rematch.

In fact, the 32-year-old Bangkok native is fixated at righting that wrong eventually. But Superbon also says reclaiming the ONE world title takes precedence above everything else.

Allazov is set to stake the featherweight gold against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 later this year, and Superbon says he wants that shot at the belt, no matter who is holding it.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 official post-fight interview backstage, the Singha Mawynn representative said:

“But whoever wins and has the belt, I want to take the belt first, then I will have the rematch after.”

Of course, Superbon lost the belt to Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 last January, via shocking knockout inside of two rounds. Since then, the Thai star has made massive efforts to improve his overall game, and he showed it last Friday night.

The no.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand took care of business, scoring another spectacular head kick KO of no.5-ranked Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan of Turkey and The Netherlands at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, June 9, and is available via replay to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

