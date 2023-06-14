Superbon promises outcome will be ‘different’ if he gets rematch with Chingiz Allazov 

Superbon promises that things will end much differently should he have the opportunity to run back his January clash with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

The Thai superstar got back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday night, scoring one of the greatest head kick knockouts in combat sports history during his scrap with Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan.

Following the bout, Superbon called for a rematch with Chingiz Allazov, the only man to beat him under the ONE Championship banner, and promised that he would fare much better than he did in their ONE Fight Night 6 clash:

“Yeah, of course. It's going to be different. Because I saw my mistake from the last fight,” Superbon said during his appearance at the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight press event. “We need to go back and practice and train. And we will show you how we will do it. I cannot tell you today but I will show you during the fight.”

Before Superbon can step inside the ring with Chingiz Allazov once again, ‘Chinga’ will need to get past three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian. The pair are expected to duke it out inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4 as the promotion presents ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

In the meantime, Superbon will stay busy in his gym, Superbon Training Camp, as he prepares for an opportunity to reclaim the featherweight kickboxing crown.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

