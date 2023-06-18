Rodtang happy to convince wife to like his dream car

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is rolling in a brand new Mustang after becoming the highest-paid Muay Thai fighter in the history of the sport.

Rodtang has emerged as one of ONE Championship’s biggest stars in recent years, earning fans around the globe for his high-octane style of fighting and highlight-reel finishes.

He gave fans another reason to cheer last month at ONE Fight Night 10, scoring a brutal second-round knockout against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares. Following yet another impressive win, Rodtang celebrated by buying his dream car but only after convincing his new bride. He told the South China Morning Post:

“Originally, she prefers Audi, but now she likes the Mustang as well."

Less than a month removed from another successful defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, ‘The Iron Man’ made his way to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to take in the action at ONE Fight Night 11. In the main event of the evening, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel earned his second-straight knockout at the iconic venue, putting away Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov in just 46 seconds.

But perhaps the true highlight of the night came from Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn. The former ONE world champion landed a perfectly timed counter head kick that immediately knocked out his opponent, Tayfun Ozcan.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive two of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 replays can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Check out the interview below (3:34):

Poll : 0 votes