Look back at the most explosive action from ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Championship delivered another standout card this past Friday at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov. The 10-fight bill featured some of the most competitive and fast-paced battles since ONE Championship’s on-ground U.S. debut in Broomfield, Colorado, last month.

Fans were certainly pleased with the show for delivering high-level performances in every bout. Whether it was in MMA, submission grappling, Muay Thai or kickboxing, the fighters put on slamming performances through and through.

Before you watch some of the best highlights at ONE Fight Night 11, check out what the fans have been saying below:

YouTube reactions from fans

One of the most talked about battles this week was no less than the kickboxing showdown between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Tayfun Ozcan. Ever since Superbon lost his world title in January, the Thai slugger has been on a mission to claim it back.

No.5-ranked striker, Tayfun Ozcan, believed it was his time to put an end to Superbon’s career and make his way up to a world title, like Chingiz Allazov did before him. He began the standoff well in the first round, pushing the pace with speed and volume from the inside while Superbon defended with the guard.

As the latter half progressed, Superbon had already found his range. He continuously kept Ozcan thinking about his next move, controlling the rhythm with his body kicks, knees, and strikes.

Eventually, Ozcan would meet his end after Superbon timed a perfect head kick in round two. Just like Giorgio Petrosyan before him, Ozcan’s eyes immediately rolled behind him as he slammed backward onto the canvas, frozen stiff upon impact.

Superbon now boasts a lifetime career record of 114-35-0 and 4-1-0 in ONE Championship. By the end of the year, he plans to reaffirm himself as one the best kickboxers on the planet by beating Chingiz Allazov in a super rematch.

