WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang getting closer to fight shape after breaking his left hand in January

Following an athlete’s journey to recovery is interesting in the eyes of fans as it gives them a much deeper look into just how much work it takes to return to peak form.

ONE Championship megastar and current flyweight Muay Thai world champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is undergoing his own comeback after being diagnosed with a broken left hand.

It should be noted that this was the same injury that kept him out of the main event of ONE 165 against then-debuting Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa, who instead fought ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an early Fight of the Year contender.

While fans await Rodtang’s explosive return to the ONE Circle, ‘The Iron Man’ recently revealed that he is almost fully recovered from the injury.

Hard work and dedication to the fight game are two of Rodtang’s calling cards throughout his career, and he is raring to add to that total very soon.

Taking to Instagram to showcase his progress, Rodtang showed no hesitation in throwing punches with his left hand, giving fans a teaser for what lies ahead for his upcoming opponent - whoever that might be.

Rodtang eager to have trilogy fight with British rival

There are a handful of names that ONE Championship brass could have Rodtang face upon his return, but one name stands out in his mind.

Following Jonathan Haggerty’s successful defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo, the Thai megastar eagerly called him out via social media, and Haggerty responded in kind.

With their last two fights happening under Rodtang’s flyweight division, it remains to be seen whether he will move up in weight and challenge Haggerty in his bantamweight kingdom.