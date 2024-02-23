Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang says he’s “always ready” for a fight against old rival Jonathan Haggerty

Pitting heated rivals against one another always makes for a great fight and ONE Championship megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had his fair share of barnburners through the years.

Debuting in 2018, ‘The Iron Man’ has faced the likes of Danial Williams, Joseph Lasiri, and Petchdam Petchyindee which led to him earning a stellar record of 14 wins to his name.

ONE Championship fans were expecting to see the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion strut his stuff in a kickboxing match this past January 28 at ONE 165 against debuting star Takeru Segawa, but he was forced off the card due to an injury.

Now healed and raring to make a comeback soon, one name that fans are hoping to see him fight in his return is that of two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ is coming off a come-from-behind performance against Felipe Lobo to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship via third-round TKO.

Rodtang first posted on his Instagram to challenge Haggerty to a trilogy bout and most recently posted on his Instagram stories a photo of the English star staring down his poster and the following caption:

“I’m always ready to meet you.”

Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s history

There is some bad blood between Rodtang and Haggerty as the Thai star was responsible for the Englishman’s only two defeats in ONE Championship with a unanimous decision and TKO win in back-to-back fashion.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, will certainly want to regain some form of revenge against Rodtang and it will be up to ONE Championship brass as to when that fight could happen.

However, the bigger question is what weight limit the bout will happen as their last fights saw them fight in Rodtang’s kingdom of the ONE flyweight division.