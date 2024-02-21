“The king is back” - Fans already cooking up potential fights ahead of Rodtang’s impending return from injury

ONE Championship’s popularity has continuously skyrocketed over the past few years thanks to their efforts in creating homegrown stars that can compete on the world stage, and one such star is Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion established his place among the elites of the promotion by pulling off 10 straight victories, including two wins over current ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Rodtang’s desire to fight the best even propelled him to be a featured attraction at ONE X, as he faced ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson as they competed in a special rules bout.

Fans were supposed to see Rodtang take on Takeru Segawa last January 28 at ONE 165, but the Thai fighter withdrew from the contest due to an injury. Now, however, it appears he is ready to fight once more.

ONE Championship shared through their Instagram that Rodtang is nearing 100 percent and fans have already picked out his next opponent in the comments:

Rodtang calls out English rival for trilogy bout

As mentioned above, Rodtang and Haggerty have already met twice before in ONE Championship with the Thai star coming away with the victory on both occasions. That said, fans could see them run it back for a third time, as Rodtang called out Haggerty soon after he congratulated ‘The General’ on his knockout win against Felipe Lobo.

It should be noted that Haggerty has already moved on from the flyweight division and it remains to be seen if ‘The Iron Man’ can repeat the feat in Haggerty’s bantamweight division.