Watch: Demetrious Johnson chokes out Muay Thai phenom Rodtang at ONE X

Flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon broke new ground at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary card ONE X in March. The two squared off in a ONE Championship special-rules bout featuring alternating rounds contested under Muay Thai and MMA rules.

In anticipation of his rematch with Adriano Moraes at ONE 161 on August 26 on US prime time, ONE Championship shared a clip of Johnson’s historic win over Rodtang at ONE X. The caption reads:

“Mighty Mouse" will put you OUT 😤 Demetrious Johnson COLLIDES with Adriano Moraes for the SECOND TIME on August 26 at ONE 161! 🏆”

Fans, fighters, and even Joe Rogan praised the mixed-rules contest, not just for its inception, but for its execution. The opening round contested under the Muay Thai ruleset saw ‘The Iron Man’ immediately pressuring ‘Mighty Mouse’ and pushing him against the cage.

Johnson utilized his footwork, keeping distance from Rodtang and clinching when necessary to avoid damage. ‘Mighty Mouse’ returned fire, landing multiple strikes and fending off ‘The Iron Man’ to make it to the end of the round.

In the second round contested under MMA rules, Johnson was back in his natural element. Able to utilize his elite-level wrestling, ‘Mighty Mouse’ ducked under a wildly thrown left hand and immediately took ‘The Iron Man’ down to the mat. From there, it was just a matter of time before he secured the win.

Johnson took Rodtang’s back and, with a rear-naked choke locked in, put ‘The Iron Man’ to sleep with 50 seconds left in the round.

Demetrious Johnson is open to another mixed-rules bout in ONE Championship

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Demetrious Johnson discussed the possibility of competing in another mixed-rules bout under the ONE banner. While ‘Mighty Mouse’ is open to the idea, it would have to be a very special opponent under unique circumstances. He stated:

“It has to be special, it has to be special opponent. It has to be special event. You know… When I did that one, it was 10-year anniversary for ONE Championship against a big star like Rodtang. So, it makes total sense, right? In my opinion, it made total sense.”

Johnson didn’t quote any specific names but believes his next opponent in a potential mixed-rules bout would have to be another big personality in combat sports:

“Everybody knows who Rodtang is… So it was the perfect fight for me to take against Rodtang. So, if another superstar like that comes up, and it’s a right, you know, event, then I might be up to that point.”

Watch the Rodtang vs. Johnson fight below: