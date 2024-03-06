“Waiting patiently” - Fans drum up dream returns for flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang

The ONE Championship roster is filled with standout fighters and world-class finishers from top to bottom. With that, it is going to take a lot of marquee matches to bring an athlete from cult hero status to an undeniable beast in the combat sports world.

One such name is Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, who has stood unchallenged in the division since claiming it via unanimous decision at the expense of Jonathan Haggerty in 2019.

Currently, ‘The Iron Man’ sports a record of 14 wins with three of them being highlight reel finishes which feature the likes of ‘The General’ in 2020, Sok Thy, and Mexico’s Edgar Tabares.

Fans were originally supposed to see Rodtang welcome Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa to the promotion this past January at ONE 165, but pulled out due to injury.

With Rodtang recently sharing on Instagram that his left hand is quickly recovering, fans in the comments section thought up names that they hope to see Rodtang share the ONE circle with:

“Rodtang vs Superlek in kickboxing. We need to see that rematch and Rodtang put his belt on the line last time and Superlek missed weight. Superlek should put his belt on the line this time.

“Catchweight against Liam Harrison at 140lbs.”

“Hopefully he back in shape.”

“Takeru in kickboxing and Superlek in Muay Thai or kickboxing. Waiting patiently.”

“The champions.”

Rodtang gunning for Jonathan Haggerty trilogy

While he was out recuperating, Haggerty was out defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo and did so in astounding fashion last February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19.

Following the victory, Rodtang sent his congratulations towards Haggerty’s way and publicly called him out, which the British star is more than happy to fight him again.