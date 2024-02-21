WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty, Felipe Lobo leave bad blood behind after thrilling barnburner in Bangkok

Combat sports produces some of the most hyper intense confrontations throughout the sports industry as fighters have no intention of being on the losing end when fight night comes around.

That was certainly the case last Friday, February 16, when Felipe Lobo challenged Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

To say that there was a hint of rivalry before they even stepped into the ONE ring as opponents would be an understatement. The pair were seen jawing at each other following Haggerty knocking out Lobo’s teammate and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in 2023.

Lobo scored big early on in the contest as he knocked down ‘The General’ with a flurry of punches, forcing him to sit on the ropes while contemplating how he could defend against Lobo’s onslaught.

Instead of easing himself back in the fight, Haggerty roared back to score a knockdown of his own in round two and had an all-out barrage against ‘The Demolition Man’ to produce the one-punch knockout in round three.

Following their explosive clash, the two stars buried the hatchet inside the ONE ring as shared by ONE Championship on their Instagram.

Fans seeing rematch happening down the line

Entering the bout, many saw Haggerty easily walking through Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 after stringing together a five-fight winning streak that saw him knock out the legendary Nong-O Hama and Andrade in back-to-back performances.

But Lobo instead proved that he certainly did belong in the world title picture moving forward after his improbable knockdown of Haggerty in round one, with many hoping to see them duke it out once again in the near future.