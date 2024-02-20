“Top fight” - Fans believe a world title rematch between Jonathan Haggerty, Felipe Lobo could happen down the line

ONE Fight Night 19’s main event matchup saw an awesome display of Muay Thai from reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo.

Leading up to the event, many saw it as a walk in the park for ‘The General’ as he had been a dominant presence throughout his ONE Championship career plus a five-fight winning streak featuring wins over the legendary Nong-O Hama and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

However, Lobo proved to the world that he could hang tough with Haggerty as he overwhelmed him in round one to score the first knockdown of the night.

Despite his best efforts though, Haggerty activated Super Saiyan mode and ultimately retained the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship via third-round knockout.

With the highlights of the unforgettable matchup between ‘The Demolition Man’ and Haggerty posted on ONE Championship’s Instagram account, fans are clamoring for a rematch down the line:

“Rematch down the road”

“Rematch next year pls”

“When I hear Felipe Lobo, I automatically think of Power”

“Pure war”

“Top fight”

“Epic fight, huge respect for both gladiators”

“Gotta see the rematch”

“Rematch should be considered for Lobo”

Felipe Lobo cements his spot in the world championship picture

Motivated by his desire to provide for his family, the Brazilian star put himself on the map with this performance over Haggerty as he willingly stood toe-to-toe with the English star despite his power and reach advantage.

Additionally, Lobo gave Haggerty trouble that fans had not seen since he fought Rodtang Jitmuangnon twice early on in his ONE Championship career.

In just three rounds, Lobo captured the hearts and minds of fans and if he could bounce back with some victories in his next outings, a rematch with ‘The General’ could likely happen.