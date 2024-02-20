WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty’s skull-crushing one-shot knockout of Felipe Lobo to retain bantamweight Muay Thai throne

ONE Championship put together an exciting night of fights last Friday, February 16 with ONE Fight Night 19 taking place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand as fighters took advantage of their time in the limelight.

Chief among those who made the most out of it is two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty who defended the Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo.

‘The Demolition Man’ was seen as a massive underdog prior to the bout due to just how elite of a fighter Haggerty was, but as Saemapetch Fairtex pointed out before the event, Lobo could produce an upset with one big punch.

Lobo did just that in round one as he forced Haggerty into the ropes with a furious combo heavily targeting his body that had referee Olivier Coste ruling it as a legitimate knockdown.

With momentum on the Brazilian’s side, ‘The General’ needed find a way to mount a comeback if he wishes to remain on top of the pecking order.

Haggerty, who also has the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, roared back in round two to even up the knockdowns by sending Lobo to the canvas with a big left-hand in round two, before finally getting the finish in round three thanks to a crushing right-hand to the face.

Relive Haggerty’s world championship-retaining performance below:

Jonathan Haggerty’s loaded post-fight interview

Winning a bout in such fashion should have been a joyous occasion for Haggerty, but he revealed in the post-fight interview that he was going through a tough time after the passing of his uncle the day before the fight.

Additionally, he also admitted that Lobo hit him harder than he expected leading up to his knockdown.

Still at 27 years old, Haggerty is still just entering his prime and will look to dominate the landscape in the years to come.