WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty’s emotional post-fight interview after stunning comeback win over Felipe Lobo in Bangkok

Prior to ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16, fans believed that reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty was going to breeze past Felipe Lobo during their main event clash over the former’s Muay Thai world championship.

That could not be any further from the truth as ‘The Demolition Man’ caught Haggerty lacking defensively in round one and had him sitting against the ropes thanks to an unstoppable flurry of heavy hands.

‘The General’ turned the tables on Lobo by producing two knockdowns of his own, one each in rounds two and three, with the final having referee Olivier Coste call off the bout for a TKO win in favor of Haggerty.

Following his sixth-straight victory in the promotion, Haggerty admitted to ONE Championship fighter-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson that despite the effort he put in training, he was shocked by Lobo’s power in round one.

Haggerty also revealed that he was nowhere near peak fighting condition as he had learned of the passing of his uncle just a day ahead of the event.

Additionally, Haggerty shared that he wants to fight Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

Watch the full post-fight interview with Jonathan Haggerty below:

Haggerty - Lobo earns high praise from English Muay Thai legend

Fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium were treated to a striking masterclass of epic proportions thanks to the efforts of both Haggerty and Lobo that even had Liam Harrison commenting on their performances.

‘The Hitman’ doubled down on his previous statements about the misconception of “easy fights” within ONE Championship, crediting ‘The Demolition Man’ for almost upsetting Haggerty while sending flowers towards the world champion’s way as well.

In Harrison’s eyes, Haggerty and Lobo are more than deserving of a potential fight of the year nod (link new Harrison story here) by the time 2024 is done.