“There are no easy fights” - British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison on the lions’ den that is ONE Championship’s striking roster

ONE Championship has continuously lived up to its moniker as the ‘home of martial arts’ by building up a stellar roster of athletes that encapsulates the best in kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and MMA.

Among its brightest stars is English Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison, who has been fighting since 1999 and amassed a record of 90 wins, with 44 of them coming by way of knockout or TKO.

Having practically seen it all in his illustrious career, ‘The Hitman’ has no shortage of highlight reel finishes thanks to his patented lead left hook. He is currently working his way back into form after dealing with injury for the better part of the past two years.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison was highly complimentary of the company of stars that he is in and laid to rest the notion that there is a fighter somewhere in there that is a so-called “easy fight”:

“The guys who are all signed to ONE, they’re all just elite guys. There are no easy fights in there.”

Watch the full interview with Liam Harrison here:

Liam Harrison showcases renewed energy in training clips

At 38 years old, Harrison knows that his career is nearing its end. But with him having the pride befitting a multi-time world champion, he wants to go out on his own terms.

Harrison still has great striking power left in him and it would be unwise for his next opponents to consider him an easy fight, displaying some of the most thunderous punches and kicks that fans have greatly missed due to him being injured.

Though he may no longer be in his prime, he wants to go out swinging and has already pegged Seksan Or Kwanmuang as his desired final opponent.