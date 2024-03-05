Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang reveals he’s at “90% of recovery” after suffering an injury in his left hand

Recovering from an injury can take a lot out of an athlete due to the demands needed to ensure they can return to peak fighting condition as soon as possible.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon knows of that experience all too well.

‘The Iron Man’ was originally slated to be the opponent for the then-debuting Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 but pulled out due to an injury, which paved the way for ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 to face Takeru.

The two kickboxing megastars put on an early contender for Fight of the Year due to their non-stop pace, while Rodtang was left on the sidelines to work his way back into shape.

Recently, the Thai megastar shared that he was nearing 100 percent, and fans had been speculating as to who he could potentially fight next.

In a more recent Instagram post, Rodtang posted a clip of him hitting the pads with the ferocity and power that made him a global star, showcasing that the injury to his left hand is already in fighting condition.

Rodtang calls out Jonathan Haggerty

Within ONE Championship, several rivalries have captured the fans' imaginations because of how intense those matchups are.

But if Rodtang were to have it his way, a trilogy bout with the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty would be his next fight.

There is bad blood there, especially on Haggerty’s side, as his only two losses in ONE Championship came at the hands of Rodtang.